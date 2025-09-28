Zelenskyy welcomed UN sanctions against Iran and called for similar restrictions to be imposed on Russia due to threat at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to renew sanctions against Iran.

He wrote about this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We welcome the UN Security Council's clear decision to reinstate sanctions against Iran. Tehran has long ignored calls from the IAEA and the international community, undermining the nuclear order. This should become a global rule: whenever someone undermines or threatens international peace and security, tough sanctions should be imposed immediately," the head of state said.

The president noted that Russia is acting in unison with Iran, seizing the Ukrainian nuclear power plant with its nuclear materials and turning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a global nuclear threat.

Zelenskyy called on the international community to put pressure on Russia to ensure international nuclear safety.

"Reckless regimes that ignore basic norms of international law and pursue ambitions that threaten nuclear security must receive a united and strong international response. Tough state and collective pressure on Russia, as well as sanctions against its nuclear sector, are necessary to strengthen the international nuclear order," the head of state emphasized.

Read more: Rutte and Zelenskyy held talks: they discussed massive attack by Russian Federation and expansion of PURL program