Rutte and Zelenskyy held talks: they discussed massive attack by Russian Federation and expansion of PURL program

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy told the Alliance's Secretary General about Russia's massive nighttime shelling of Ukraine.

"We discussed the PURL program, which we greatly appreciate. It is already well underway. We discussed how to expand it further, what to fill it with, and how to involve other countries. This program helps Ukraine purchase the weapons that protect people's lives," he added.

