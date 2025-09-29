Loud explosions heard in Belgorod, Russia: electricity and water supply disappeared. VIDEO

On the evening of Sunday, 28 September, powerful explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod. The city and the region have experienced power and water supply outages.

This is reported by Russian telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

According to local publics, the explosions in Belgorod took place at 6:45 p.m. Telegram channels write that missiles hit the Belgorod CHP and the "Luch" power substation.

After the "arrivals", Russians began to complain that the city lost power, water and the Internet. In addition, lifts have stopped working in Belgorod, shops are open only for cash, and some have closed. Transport is running intermittently, and some streets have no lighting and traffic lights are not working.

Telegram channels are reporting blackouts in other cities in the Belgorod region of Russia.

