After counting 99.65% of the votes in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, President Maia Sandu's party, "Action and Solidarity" (PAS), received 50.06% of the vote.

The "Patriotic Bloc", which supports pro-Russian positions, is in second place with a result of about 24.25%.

The third place goes to the "Alternativa" bloc with almost 7.98% of the vote. The "Partidul Nostru" political force also enters the parliament with 6.21%.

According to TV8.md, after the announcement of the interim results, PAS representatives said that they would "try to listen to citizens more and work for the unity of society".

The elections were held amid a tense campaign, which was accompanied by accusations of Russian interference, ranging from information attacks to fake reports of explosions.

Analysts believe that PAS's victory guarantees the continuation of the course towards European integration and cooperation with Ukraine. This means strengthening the western flank in the region and maintaining stability on the common border.

