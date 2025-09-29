ENG
News Parliamentary elections in Moldova
Pro-European PAS party is currently leading in Moldova’s parliamentary elections

elections in Moldova

The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is currently leading in Moldova's parliamentary elections.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing data from Moldova's Central Election Commission.

With 54% of ballots counted, the results of the parliamentary elections are as follows:

  • "Action and Solidarity" (PAS) – 42.9%
  • "Patriotic Bloc" – 29.3%
  • "ALTERNATIVE" Bloc – 8%
  • "Democracy at Home" Political party – 6.6%
  • "Our Party" – 6.3%

As a reminder, parliamentary elections are taking place in Moldova on Sunday, 28 September. Voting ended at 9 p.m. at polling stations open within the country. Voting by the diaspora is still ongoing.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Europe should help Moldova resist Russia’s influence

