Pro-European PAS party is currently leading in Moldova’s parliamentary elections
The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is currently leading in Moldova's parliamentary elections.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing data from Moldova's Central Election Commission.
With 54% of ballots counted, the results of the parliamentary elections are as follows:
- "Action and Solidarity" (PAS) – 42.9%
- "Patriotic Bloc" – 29.3%
- "ALTERNATIVE" Bloc – 8%
- "Democracy at Home" Political party – 6.6%
- "Our Party" – 6.3%
As a reminder, parliamentary elections are taking place in Moldova on Sunday, 28 September. Voting ended at 9 p.m. at polling stations open within the country. Voting by the diaspora is still ongoing.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password