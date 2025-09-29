Pro-European PAS party is currently leading in Moldova’s parliamentary elections

The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) is currently leading in Moldova's parliamentary elections.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing data from Moldova's Central Election Commission.

With 54% of ballots counted, the results of the parliamentary elections are as follows:

"Action and Solidarity" (PAS) – 42.9%

"Patriotic Bloc" – 29.3%

"ALTERNATIVE" Bloc – 8%

"Democracy at Home" Political party – 6.6%

"Our Party" – 6.3%

As a reminder, parliamentary elections are taking place in Moldova on Sunday, 28 September. Voting ended at 9 p.m. at polling stations open within the country. Voting by the diaspora is still ongoing.

