Three enemy tanks destroyed by drone operators from "SIGNUM" unit. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "SIGNUM" unit destroyed three enemy tanks.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The chase begins in a forest area. The tank is racing, kicking up dust and hiding its trail. Our pilot doesn't let the enemy relax: he gets ahead of them and flies the drone to the engine compartment. The next specimen was skilfully hidden, but the barrel gave us its position. The drone does its job: the mechanic is hit and the fire is stopped. And now a masterclass from a SIGNUM pilot.

The 63rd Brigade's aerial reconnaissance team found the target and hit the tank with precision. It was heavily damaged, but managed to get to cover. At that time, the SIGNUM was escorting enemy vehicles. The pilot decides to complete the operation - a precise manoeuvre, a drone in the hatch, an explosion. The target is neutralised," the commentary to the video reads.

