Fifty destroyed Russian armoured vehicles and military vehicles stand on side of road near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the destruction of Russian military equipment near Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows almost fifty enemy military vehicles standing on the side of the road.

"The column of broken Russian vehicles south of Pokrovsk is offered to admire by aerial reconnaissance men of the 155th separate mechanised brigade named after Anna Kyivska," the author of the publication notes in the commentary to the video.

