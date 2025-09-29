Zelenskyy: Trump shows "deep understanding of situation in Ukraine"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and attitude toward the situation in Ukraine have changed.

He made the statement during an online address at the Warsaw Security Forum, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump now demonstrates "a deep understanding of the situation in Ukraine," and his stance is "fair, balanced, and supportive of Ukraine." The head of state added that Trump seeks to remain a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow to bring the war to an end.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the world is changing rapidly, making it impossible to predict what will happen tomorrow, but Trump’s current signals and attitude reflect the realities of the war.

Read more: Sikorski: Trump sided with Ukraine because he "likes to support winners"