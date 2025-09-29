Sikorski: Trump sided with Ukraine because he "likes to support winners"

US President Donald Trump supported Ukraine because of his desire to be on the winning side.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with CNN, according to Censor.NET.

According to Sikorski, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will only stop the war when he realizes that he cannot win it. "I think President Trump sees what we see, namely that the Russian offensive is fading," the Polish foreign minister stressed.

"Ukraine has already attacked about half of Russia's oil refineries, which means that it is more difficult for the military machine to attack Ukraine. And President Trump, as we know, likes to support winners," he added.

Sikorski called on the US to strengthen sanctions against Russia and increase aid to Ukraine in order to make Putin realize the futility of war. He compared the current conflict to World War I, which ended with the depletion of resources on one side.

The minister also stressed that the Kremlin launched the invasion based on false assumptions: a quick change of power in Kyiv, Ukrainians' loyalty to Russia, and the end of the war in three days. "Instead, Russia is bogged down in a war that is destroying its future and has already led to a million dead and wounded," he concluded.

