Sikorski at UN Security Council - to Russian government: "You have been warned"

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned Russia against further provocations against NATO member states.

Sikorski's statement at a meeting of the UN Security Council was cited by Polsat News, Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting, which was convened by Estonia due to the provocation of three Russian fighter jets last week, the Polish Foreign Minister recalled the September 10 incident when Russian drones invaded Poland.

Sikorski then addressed the Russian government with a "single request."

"No one supports your attempts to conquer Ukraine, and we will not be intimidated. If another missile or other object flies into our space, either intentionally or accidentally, and is shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, do not come here to complain. You have been warned," Sikorski emphasized.

Invasion of Poland by Russian drones

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets flew into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and stayed there for 12 minutes.