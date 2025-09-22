Poland expects close cooperation with Ukraine on UAV production and countering UAVs – Tusk

Ukraine is a global leader in drone production. Poland is looking forward to close cooperation with Kyiv in manufacturing and countering UAVs.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this at a press conference in the town of Sierakowice in northern Poland, Ukrinform reports, according to Censor.NET.

"We know very well why Ukraine is the world leader in drone production: it uses them in combat, as a result of daily confrontation with Russia in the air. Not only Poland, but all other countries in the world, including the United States, may envy Ukraine, not in terms of the current situation, but for its production capacity (in drone production — ed.). That is why I have been doing everything possible for many months to ensure this cooperation, which so far remains at the declarative level, becomes reality as soon as possible," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk expressed hope that cooperation in production and UAV defense, particularly with support from the EU’s SAFE Defense Fund, will become a strong advantage not only for Ukraine but also for Poland.

Earlier, it was reported that Polish troops would train with Ukrainian drone operators to counter Russian UAVs. The training will take place in Poland.

