Zelenskyy on Lukashenko’s "good offer": "He lives in his own world"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "very difficult" to comment on the proposal of the so-called leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, to end the war, noting that he "lives in his own world."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to news.zerkalo.

"It's hard for me to respond to Lukashenko's statements right now. To be honest, he lives in his own world. He built it, isolated himself, and has been living in this house for three decades. But it's a house the size of a country," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president reminded Lukashenko of his country's sovereignty and independence: "He lives in his own world, but sometimes Putin comes to visit him in that world. And there they are, two old men, chatting away," Zelenskyy added, noting that it is difficult to comment on their conversations.

Recall that self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he wanted to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war with Russia and threatened "the loss of all of Ukraine" if he did not agree to Russian demands.

Read more: Lukashenko on NATO’s readiness to shoot down Russian planes: "Response will be immediate"

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!