Lukashenko on NATO’s readiness to shoot down Russian planes: "Response will be immediate"

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to "fight to the bitter end" if NATO countries shoot down a Russian aircraft in the event of a violation of the Alliance's airspace.

As reported by Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Russian propagandists.

"You know, you can talk in public. But when it comes down to it, you'll see how they'll shoot it down. Well, let's say Belovezhskaya Pushcha. I fly there often. It's right on the border with Poland. Are they going to shoot down the president's helicopter? Or is there some kind of military helicopter escorting it? The response will come instantly," said the Belarusian dictator.

According to him, NATO is "scaring" Minsk and Moscow with an attack on the Alliance country, which means that they will "defend themselves and almost attack us."

Read more: Poland to open border crossings with Belarus on September 25, - Tusk

The dictator expressed the opinion that loud statements are now needed to calm part of the Polish population.

"Are we going to, excuse me, sit around twiddling our thumbs? That's why it's such a bold statement. They said they would shoot it down. Well, let them try, let them shoot it down. Or they'll shoot down something Russian over Kaliningrad. Well, God forbid, of course, then we will have to fight, as they say in Russia, "with all our might." Is that necessary? No. That's why I think they will calm down. I believe that this is an ill-considered statement, a stupid statement. You can't act like that, neighbors don't work that way," Lukashenko added.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Alliance countries could shoot down Russian UAVs and aircraft if they violated their airspace.