Poland to open border crossings with Belarus on September 25, - Tusk

After the completion of the West 2025 military exercises in Belarus, Poland will reopen border crossings between Poland and Belarus.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

According to him, the border crossings between Poland and Belarus will be reopened at midnight on September 25.

As reported, on the night of September 12, Poland completely closed the border with Belarus because of the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025". Poland stated that the border would be reopened only when they are sure that the safety of Poles is fully guaranteed.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service said that Russia had completely withdrawn its troops from Belarus after the exercises.

