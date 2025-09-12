Six military airfields have been modernised in Belarus, - media. PHOTO

Belarus has modernised six military airfields where the Russian army deployed its aircraft at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Schemes.

One such example is the "Luninets" airfield, located more than 50 km from the border with Ukraine. Before the full-scale invasion, it had been abandoned for a long time, and in 2022, it became the base for more than two dozen Russian fighters, bombers and helicopters that attacked Ukraine in the first days of the "great" war. Almost immediately after the aviation returned to Russia, barracks were restored, old hangars modernised and new ones erected, fuel depots and fortifications built, and numerous air defence systems and missile systems installed between 2022 and 2024. In 2023, the airfield became the permanent location of a new Belarusian air defence unit, the 56th anti-aircraft missile regiment.





At Lida (Grodno region), Baranovichi (Brest region), Zyabrovka (Gomel region) and Machulishchy (Minsk region), hangars for fighter jets were built, runways were repaired, radar systems were upgraded, and additional fortifications were deployed, especially in the fuel and lubricant storage areas. After the withdrawal of the Russian military in 2022, several earthen embankments were built and air defence systems were installed at the Mazyr airfield (Bolshoi Bokov).

