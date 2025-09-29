Enemy is preparing to resume assaults to capture Mala Tokmachka, - Defense Forces

Currently, Russian troops have intensified their activities in the south, with the occupiers conducting active assaults in the areas of Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy has begun operations near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Novodanilivka. Every day, the enemy launches assaults on our positions, but without success," he said.

Voloshyn noted that, according to intelligence reports, the enemy had transferred assault group personnel to the front lines in the section of the front near the village of Mala Tokmachka, located near Orikhiv.

"We expect that assault operations and attempts by the enemy to capture this settlement (Mala Tokmachka. - Ed.) will also resume here," the spokesman added.

He also stressed that the enemy continues to carry out air strikes in the Huliaipole direction on the settlements of Zaliznychne and Bilohiria.

"The enemy is carrying out these strikes in order to destroy and eliminate our positions, and then launch assaults on them and capture these positions and new territories," Voloshyn explained.

In addition, the spokesperson reported that over the past week, up to 50 assaults were recorded in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, most of which took place in the Orikhiv direction. In particular, over the past few days, the enemy has resumed its assault activity in the Huliaipole direction, where it is attempting to storm Ukrainian positions in the area of the village of Poltavka from the east.

"The enemy also continues its assault operations on the section of the front line where the settlements of Kamianske, Plavni, and Prymorske are located. Here, it is delivering a massive strike on our positions, which have been virtually destroyed, with almost all shelters destroyed," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is attempting to conduct infiltration operations in this area, penetrating Ukrainian positions with assault and sabotage groups deep into the defenses of units in the direction of the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

"In response, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations, destroying such groups and suppressing such attempts, but this direction remains one of the hottest in our area of operations," the spokesman concluded.

