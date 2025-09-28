Patrol officers help victims after Russian night shelling in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Zaporizhzhia patrol police officers are providing assistance to local residents after another Russian attack on Sunday night, 28 October.

According to Censor.NET, more than 30 people were injured in the shelling. Law enforcement officers are rescuing people from the rubble and providing first aid on the spot.

Among the victims, there are those who cannot move on their own - the police are helping them to get out from under the rubble.

