NATO should learn from Ukraine how to counter drones – Brekelmans

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stressed the importance of Ukraine’s experience in countering drones and urged investment in modern defense systems across NATO’s eastern flank.

He made the remarks at the Warsaw Security Forum, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

Brekelmans pointed to the example of Poland, where F-35 and F-16 pilots, supported by Italian AWACS and a refueling aircraft, neutralized drones. He called the operation "historic" but noted it was not the most effective way to counter cheap drones.

He urged investment in more effective counter-drone systems deployed along the entire eastern flank and called for strengthening cooperation with Ukraine at all levels — political, military, and operational.

"We need to act much faster than we are now. When we talk about investment horizons for such systems, even in the Netherlands, it is a matter of months or even years. But we do not have that much time, as drone incursions take place every day," Brekelmans emphasized.

