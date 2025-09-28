Russian drone attacks car in Kharkiv region: man killed, woman and child injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops used a drone to attack a civilian vehicle traveling on the highway.

According to Censor.NET, citing the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a 44-year-old man was killed in the strike, while a woman and a child were injured.

The tragedy occurred in the Derhachi community, near the village of Prudianka. "A 44-year-old man was killed as a result of the enemy strike," Syniehubov said.

According to him, a 41-year-old woman was injured. In addition, a 14-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

