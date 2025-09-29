EU Commissioner Kos begins three-day visit to Ukraine

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos arrived in Ukraine for a three-day visit, beginning in Zakarpattia.

The European Commission's press service announced this.

The purpose of the visit is to reaffirm the EU’s support for Ukraine’s European course and to mark the completion of the screening process on the path to EU membership.

On the first day of her stay, Kos will visit schools for Hungarian and Slovak minorities in Zakarpattia and meet with representatives of Ukraine’s Council of National Minorities. They will discuss the implementation of the Action Plan on National Minorities adopted in May. She will also inspect the newly built European-gauge railway.

On Tuesday, 30 September, the commissioner will meet with regional authorities to discuss decentralization reform, attend the "Ukrainian Resilience Week" programme, visit the Unbroken rehabilitation center and an EU-funded housing project for IDPs and veterans, and hold meetings with representatives of civil society.

On Wednesday, Kos will work in Kyiv, where she will discuss the agenda of EU integration reforms with the government and parliament. Meetings are also scheduled with anti-corruption agencies to emphasize the rule of law and anti-corruption measures.

