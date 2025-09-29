Debris from unidentified drone was found in Romania near border with Ukraine

On September 29, fragments of an unknown drone were found in southeastern Romania in the Tulcea County area, not far from the Odessa region.

It is noted that the emergency services of Romania received a report about "the presence of drone debris" in the Tulcea district (county).

"A joint team comprising specialists from the Ministry of National Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service, and the Border Police is conducting an investigation at the scene, and the wreckage will be removed for examination," the ministry added.

It is currently unknown which drone's remains were found in Romania, but Tulcea County is located near the Odessa region, which Russia constantly attacks with strike drones.

