Consequences of night attack on Ukraine: children among victims. VIDEO

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have shared the consequences of a massive missile attack on Ukraine - the footage shows the elimination of large-scale fires and the rescue of victims.

According to Censor.NET, the Russians struck Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia last night, causing deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in the capital, and several other people were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, children were injured by the rubble and had to be pulled out from under the rubble.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and the State Emergency Service is working non-stop at the sites of the hits.

