Russia is making "mistake after mistake" in its war against Ukraine and hybrid aggression against the West, which only strengthens the unity of European allies.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

According to Wadephul, even the incident of Russian aircraft violating Estonian airspace had the opposite effect for Moscow. It united the allies and bolstered support for Poland, Estonia and Romania, even among the far right in Germany’s AfD.

The minister stressed that the Kremlin’s actions show its weakness, while European democracies are gaining an opportunity to strengthen their own security. Germany is ready to increase its defence spending to 5% of GDP to ensure that NATO and Ukraine can withstand Russian aggression.

Wadephul also underlined the importance of reviving the role of the Weimar Triangle (Germany, France, Poland), which should focus on supporting Ukraine. He noted that the allies must demonstrate to Moscow and the world their unity of action and their readiness to support Kyiv for as long as necessary.

