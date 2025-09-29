Group of MPs proposes that Verkhovna Rada nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A new draft resolution has been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada proposing that US President Donald Trump be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Draft resolution No. 14088 published on the Verkhovna Rada website, according to Censor.NET.

The document is titled "Draft Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the Nobel Committee on the nomination of US President Donald John Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize."

The text of the draft resolution has not yet been made public.

The authors were members of parliament from the groups "For the Future" (Anna Skorokhod, Anatolii Urbanskyi, Taras Batenko), "Restoration of Ukraine" (Oleksandr Yurchenko, Anatolii Burmich), as well as Heorhii Mazurashu, Mykhailo Sokolov, and Mykola Tyschenko.

It should be noted that if Donald Trump does win the prize, he will be the fifth US president to receive it, after Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada registers Bill No. 14057 that could restrict journalists’ work