"Madyar’s Birds" destroyed more than 20 pieces of enemy equipment. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 414th Brigade of unmanned systems forces "Madyar's Birds" continue to successfully destroy enemy equipment and occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drone operators have destroyed 11 cars, 9 motorcycles, 2 UAZ "loaves" vehicles, 2 armoured vehicles, 4 dugouts and buildings with personnel, 4 enemy drones, and eliminated at least 20 occupiers.
Video of combat performance to Beethoven's "Sonata No. 14" was posted on social media by the "Madyar's Birds" brigade.
