Burned near Pokrovsk: "Madyar’s Birds" eliminated 18 Russian assault troopers. VIDEO 21+
The drone operators of the 414th Brigade, the Madyar's Birds, have staged another hellish air show for the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, after accurate strikes by FPV drones, 18 Russian attack aircraft received a one-way ticket to the Pokrovske direction. The occupiers, engulfed in flames, rolled among the trees, on the field and in the bushes, leaving only charred remains. The video of the destruction of the Russian military was posted on social media.
Warning: The video is not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
