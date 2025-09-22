2 735 3
Strike on residential area of Nizhyn: drone drops explosive seconds before car passes. VIDEO
The occupiers continue terrorizing civilians by dropping explosives from drones directly onto residential areas.
As Censor.NET reports, in the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, an explosive fell onto the road right in front of a car, which captured the incident on its dashcam.
The driver of the vehicle ahead miraculously managed to swerve and avoid the blast.
According to the video’s caption, the attack took place on September 19.
