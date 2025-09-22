Ukrainian Armed Forces drones smashed enemy shelters to smithereens and destroyed occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO
Drone operators working in the area of responsibility of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed the enemy in several locations simultaneously.
According to Censor.NET, two vehicles with occupants, a motorcycle with Russian personnel, and a camouflaged enemy hideout were eliminated. A precise hit to the dugout blew it to pieces.
The footage of the destruction of enemy positions was released by the Vartovi unmanned systems battalion of the 36th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
