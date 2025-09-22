Occupier films explosion of his field fuel and lubricants depot: "Allah Akbar. Bird is in shock.". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment of the explosion of an enemy field depot with oil and fuel.
According to Censor.NET, the recording was made by one of the occupiers who was nearby.
"Russian soldiers filmed the moment of an epic explosion of a field fuel and lubricants depot after a strike in the eastern direction," the author of the publication writes in a comment.
