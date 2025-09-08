ENG
News Video UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
’Soviet Union or what?’ — Russian woman laments over gasoline shortage. VIDEO

A Russian woman filmed from a car’s passenger seat laments a gasoline shortage in Taganrog, calling the situation a full-on collapse.

According to Censor.NET, the resident of the occupying country says she has already driven to five gas stations, either there is no fuel at all, or it is sold only with vouchers. "I’ve driven to five stations. There’s no 92 at all, don’t even bother looking for 92. At some stations, it’s vouchers only. What is this? The Soviet Union or what?" she complains on camera.

The video’s authors add: "Ukrainian drones are confidently setting new quotas for gasoline consumption. ‘Goyda’ has arrived!" ("Goyda" (another version is "gayda") is an ancient Russian exclamation of joy and approval. - ed.note)

Watch more: Over 50 cars line up at gas station in occupied Luhansk. VIDEO

