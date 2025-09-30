Enemy struck Chernechchyna in Sumy region with drone: family with two children killed. PHOTOS
A family - parents and two young children - was killed in the village of Chernechchyna, Krasnopillia community, as a result of a drone strike on a residential building.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.
The drone struck a house where a family with two children lived.
"Unfortunately, no one survived. Rescuers recovered the bodies of four victims from under the rubble – parents and their sons aged 6 and 4," the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, two-storey and one-storey residential buildings were hit and partially destroyed.
A fire broke out after the strike. Rescuers were simultaneously extinguishing the flames and inspecting the damaged buildings.
