Enemy struck Chernechchyna in Sumy region with drone: family with two children killed. PHOTOS

A family - parents and two young children - was killed in the village of Chernechchyna, Krasnopillia community, as a result of a drone strike on a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The drone struck a house where a family with two children lived.

"Unfortunately, no one survived. Rescuers recovered the bodies of four victims from under the rubble – parents and their sons aged 6 and 4," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, two-storey and one-storey residential buildings were hit and partially destroyed.

A fire broke out after the strike. Rescuers were simultaneously extinguishing the flames and inspecting the damaged buildings.

Read more: UAV attack on Konotop: explosions heard, water supply suspended







