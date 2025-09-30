Aliona and Oleksandr Lesnichenko and their sons Denys and Yehor were killed as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Chernechchyna. Woman was pregnant with twins. PHOTO

Last night, as a result of an enemy drone strike on the family's home in the village of Chernechchyna in Sumy region, the whole family tragically died: the spouses, Aliona and Oleksandr Lesnichenko, as well as their two children, Denys and Yehor Lesnichenko.

According to "Kordon.media", the Lesnichenko family moved to Chernechchyna from Krasnopillia because their house was damaged.

Aliona was from Chernechchyna, so the family moved to her parents' house. Last night, an enemy drone flew there.

Rescuers pulled the bodies of the owners and their young sons from under the rubble. The woman was pregnant with twins.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Chernechchyna in Sumy region with a drone: a family with two children was killed.

