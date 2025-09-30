NATO is still investigating whether Russia deliberately violated Estonian and Polish airspace - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent incidents involving Russian aircraft entering the airspace of Estonia and Poland.

He announced this before a meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Security, according to Censor.NET.

According to Rutte, it remains unknown who is behind the violation of Danish airspace.

"When it comes to Poland and Estonia, it is obvious that it is the Russians. We are still investigating whether this is intentional or not. But even if it is not, it is reckless and unacceptable," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

