UK to build "wall of drones" to defend NATO countries from Russia – Healey

The United Kingdom plans to deploy domestically produced drones to build a "wall of drones" aimed at strengthening NATO countries’ defenses in the event of Russian aggression.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced this in an interview with The Telegraph, Censor.NET reports.

The new low-cost drones, developed in cooperation with Ukraine, are part of new strategy to deter Russian aircraft and drones along NATO’s eastern flank.

According to Healey, reckless and dangerous maneuvers by Russia will be met with a NATO response, including new measures to protect the Alliance’s borders.

On Friday, 26 September 2025, European defence ministers discussed the concept of a "wall of drones," which envisages deploying unmanned systems along borders to intercept Russian drones or missiles.

The United Kingdom, in cooperation with Ukraine, has launched a drone production programme under the codename Project OCTOPUS. As part of the project, British factories will begin producing interceptor drones within weeks to help deter Russian aggression.

Healey said the UK will employ advanced manufacturing technologies that are "available to us but not to them" to mass-produce and supply thousands of drones to support Ukraine.

A unique agreement between the United Kingdom and Ukraine provides for joint ownership of the intellectual property of these drones, which will also allow their deployment in NATO countries.

According to Healey, these drones have already proven effective against Shahed drones, while their production cost is less than one-tenth of comparable rival systems. In the future, the system is expected to become part of the UK’s air defense to protect military facilities and critical infrastructure.

"Together with our NATO allies, we are ready to show Putin that his aggression and incursions, reckless or deliberate, will be met with resistance," Healey added.

