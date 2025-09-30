Russia is transferring troops from Prydniprovskyi direction to Donetsk direction due to shortage of personnel, - OSGT "Dnipro"

Russian occupation forces are forced to move units from the Prydniprovskyi (Kherson) direction to the Donetsk direction.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the OSGT "Dnipro", according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"They are forced to transfer, for example, from the Kherson (Prydniprovskyi - ed.) direction to, conditionally speaking, the Donetsk direction. This has already been recorded," Trehubov said.

According to him, Russian invaders previously replenished their personnel with their own reserves or transferred troops from the territory of the Russian Federation.. Currently, they are forced to move forces along the front line, which indicates problems with human resources.

"This indicates that they are not in an ideal situation with their personnel resources right now. To be honest, we did the same thing, but we are fighting from a defensive position, while they need to advance, and they are fighting primarily by 'burning' people as a resource," the spokesman explained.

Trehubov added that the occupiers' losses in the winter-summer campaign had taken their toll, even despite Russia's seemingly unlimited human reserves.

