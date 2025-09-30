Orban: West is allegedly dividing Ukraine, and Russia has "already won"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed the opinion that Western countries are supporting Ukraine in the war "so as not to be left out of its division," while Russia has allegedly already won.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to an interview with Orbán given to Harcosok Órája.

According to Orbán, during his conversation with US President Donald Trump, they discussed energy issues, in particular the fact that Hungary remains one of the few European consumers of Russian energy resources. He then moved on to the topic of the war in Ukraine.

"The West does not want to stay out of the division of Ukraine... Make no mistake, they are not fighting Russia. Russia has taken 20% of Ukraine, and the West believes it has the right to take the rest. This is a typical imperialist war," Orban said.

He also stressed that, in his opinion, the US is acting most wisely by creating an economic foundation through subsoil agreements. Orbán claims that Western countries seek control over Ukraine's territory, agriculture, and mineral resources, which is presented as protection of the country, although in reality, according to him, it is plunder.

The Hungarian prime minister noted that he responded to Trump's question about the war by saying that "everything has already been decided in the war, Russia has won." Orbán added that the only question is when an agreement with Russia will be concluded and who will secure it—the US or the Europeans.

He also acknowledged that Ukraine could only win with large-scale military assistance from the West, including sending troops to participate directly in the fighting, but this, in his opinion, would mean a world war, which no one wants.