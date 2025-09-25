Trump and Orban had conversation. They talked about energy resources - Szijjarto

US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had a telephone conversation.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Index, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

It took place the day after the US President said that he would hold a conversation with Orban regarding the purchase of Russian oil.

Szijjarto noted that Trump and Orban discussed energy security issues, Russia's war against Ukraine, the global economy and tariffs.

"We are in constant contact with the US government. Recently, the Prime Minister spoke with President Donald Trump, and they discussed several issues, including the state of the war, the possibility of peace, global economic trends, the situation due to tariffs, and, of course, the issue of energy supply in Central Europe. This happened a few hours ago," he said.

