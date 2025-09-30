Nawrocki to visit Kyiv soon - Sybiha

Polish President Karol Nawrocki will make his first visit to Kyiv in the near future.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are looking forward to the Polish president's visit to Ukraine. We hope that it will take place in the near future," Sybiha said.

The Foreign Minister also stressed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is open to dialogue with his Polish counterpart. He added that this visit is important for the further development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

Separately, Sybiha commented on the issue of search and exhumation work: "Significant progress has been made in this matter, and the work between the Ukrainian and Polish teams will continue," the minister stressed.

