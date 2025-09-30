Orbán on his conversation with Trump regarding purchase of Russian energy resources: "We are not each other’s servants. Hungary is not servant state"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that during his conversation with US President Donald Trump, they discussed the purchase of Russian energy resources.

Orbán said this in an interview with the Hungarian publication Harcosok Órája, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the dialogue took place "as between sovereign leaders." The prime minister noted that Hungary will continue to receive gas and oil from Russia, as he believes this guarantees the stability of energy supplies. He stressed that Budapest has agreed on a price with Moscow that is more favorable than other possible options on the market.

He simply asked why we purchase gas and oil from Russia. I responded to him as I just stated. And he said he understood, certainly. However, how should I put this? We are not subordinate to each other. So it's not that Washington tells us something and then we do something, or vice versa, which is of course not very likely, but it's that there are two sovereign states, they have sovereign leaders, and if there is something that interests us in each other's affairs, we ask each other about it," Orban said.

He added that he sometimes discusses various issues with Trump, but makes decisions independently. "We are not servants to each other. Hungary is not a servant state," the prime minister emphasized.

