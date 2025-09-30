Pentagon chief Hegseth urges U.S. generals to prepare for war

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the sole mission of the U.S. War Department must now be to prepare for war and to win.

He made the remark at a meeting with U.S. generals in Virginia, Censor.NET reports.

In a motivational address to the top commanders of the U.S. Armed Forces, Hegseth argued that renaming the U.S. Department of Defense was necessary to focus on preparing for war.

"To have peace, you must prepare for war. From now on, the sole mission of the restored War Department is this: to fight, to prepare for war and to win—relentlessly and without compromise. Not because we want war, but because we want peace for our citizens," he said.

According to him, "the only people who deserve peace are those ready to wage war to defend it."

"Our primary task is to be strong enough to deter war… This is called peace through strength. History teaches that only those willing to fight for peace deserve it. That is why pacifism is so naive and dangerous. It ignores human nature and history. You either defend your people and your sovereignty, or you submit to someone else. We must build a military capable of winning any war," Hegseth added.

