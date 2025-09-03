Trump instructs Pentagon to prepare measures to deter Russia and China, - Hegseth

US President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to prepare measures to curb the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and China.

This was announced by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

Hegseth accused the previous US administration of not doing enough to ensure American leadership in the world.

"Unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration brought Russia and China closer together. It was a terrible manifestation of the lack of American leadership and the lack of American strength," said the Pentagon chief.

At the same time, he noted that the US does not seek confrontation, as it has clearly stated to China, Russia, and other countries.

However, according to the official, strengthening combat readiness helps prevent conflicts and ensure the safety of the American people.

Hegseth added that US military capabilities will be maintained in space, air, sea, and underwater, including the Golden Dome system, which China is currently unable to replicate. In addition, the US will also use diplomatic leverage.

"President Trump has a great relationship with President Xi (the leader of China, ed.), and we are using that to hopefully find ways to cooperate," said the US Defense Secretary.