Kharkiv under massive drone attack: explosions rock city, at least 4 strikes reported

Russian forces are currently attacking Kharkiv with strike drones.

The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, explosions were heard in the city. Strikes reported.

Between 3:30 p.m. and the present time, at least four strikes on the city were recorded. Explosions are still ongoing.

In particular, it is known that the enemy struck the Kyivskyi district.

"Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Information is being clarified. The air threat remains. Do not leave shelters until the all-clear is given. Stay safe!" regional governor Oleh Syniehubov emphasized.

"The enemy carried out another strike on Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate an impact from a Shahed drone. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified," Syniehubov added at 4:26 p.m.

There is no further information on the enemy’s drone attack on Kharkiv at this time.

