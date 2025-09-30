General Staff: 89 clashes recorded on front, most in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions
Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 89 combat engagements have taken place along the front.
Censor.NET reported this, citing the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
Hostilities in the north
Today, border communities came under enemy artillery fire, including Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; Bobylivka, Simeikyne, Shalyhyne, Kozache and Khutir Mykhailivskyi in Sumy region.
In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Russian forces launched six attacks since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and conducted 85 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.
Hostilities in the Kharkiv region
In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.
In the Kupiansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.
Hostilities in Donbas region
In the Lyman direction, Russian forces carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka and toward Drobysheve.
In the Siversk direction, the occupiers attempted to advance six times, attacking toward Yampil, Dronivka and in the area of Serebrianka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance three times near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne, but was stopped by Ukrainian forces.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 11 assault actions in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops attempted 32 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding the line, repelling 29 enemy attacks, while fighting continues in three locations.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske and Novohryhorivka.
Hostilities in the south
In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Poltavka.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions, while another clash is ongoing.
No significant changes were reported in other directions.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password