Over past day, there have been more than 130 combat engagements on front line, with 53 enemy assaults repelled in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 136 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 28 September 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 81 air strikes, used 50 missiles and dropped 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4682 shellings, including 124 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6432 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Zaliznychne and Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka in Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one UAV control centre and five other important enemy targets.

The General Staff reminds that the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1080 people. Ukrainian troops also neutralised seven tanks, 53 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defence system, 617 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 cruise missiles, 111 vehicles and two units of occupiers' special equipment.

Situation in the North

As noted, seven combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions yesterday. The enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and fired 179 times, including eight times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne and Kamianka.

Three firefights took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Kupiansk and Zahryzove.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked five times in the Lyman sector, trying to break into our defences near Torske, Derylove, Shandryholove and in the direction of Stavky.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped eight offensives in the areas of Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

Two firefights were registered in the Kramatorsk sector yesterday - the occupiers tried to advance towards Predtechyne and Minkivka.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Ivanopillia and Rusyn Yar.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 53 aggressor's assault actions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoekonomichne, Horikhove, Filiia and in the direction of Myrnohrad, Rodynske and Balahan," the statement said.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made 21 attacks near the settlements of Ternove, Piddubne, Maliivka, Novohryhorivka, Novomykolaivka, Verbove and in the direction of Andriivka-Klevtsove yesterday.

In the Huliaipillia sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Poltavka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge, but were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.