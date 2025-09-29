Kupiansk under control of AFU, active counter-sabotage measures being carried out in city, - General Staff

Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was announced by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Andrii Kovalev, in a commentary to "Ukrinform", Censor.NET reports.

"In the north of the city, search and attack operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russian occupiers are ongoing," said the General Staff spokesman.

He noted that active counter-sabotage measures are being taken in the city of Kupiansk. Therefore, the entry of civilians into the city is restricted for the effective implementation of the above measures by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region is completely closed to entry. The only people who can enter the city are the military.

