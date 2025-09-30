Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy to end war: "We need to get them together and make it happen"

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again announced his intention to bring together Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for talks to end the war.

He made the statement during a meeting with U.S. generals and admirals, Censor.NET reports.

"We will have only one war left to resolve, and we must resolve it with Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy. We need to get them together and make it happen," Trump said.

The U.S. leader also spoke about a large-scale modernization of the U.S. Armed Forces, including the nuclear arsenal and submarine fleet, noting that next year the military budget is expected to reach one trillion dollars—a record in the nation’s history.

In August, Trump had already floated the idea of a trilateral meeting following potential bilateral talks between Zelenskyy and Putin. At the time, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine was ready for negotiations in any format, but if Moscow refused, he urged the U.S. to impose additional sanctions and tariffs on Russia.

