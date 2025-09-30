US President Donald Trump said that a year ago, the United States allegedly did not have its own weapons because it "gave everything to Ukraine."

This was reported by Clash Report, according to Censor.NET.

"A year ago, we were a dead country, a country that was sliding into hell... Dead in every way—from immigration to the military (context), we had no weapons, we gave everything to Ukraine, we had nothing," he said.

Trump also emphasized that NATO countries are now allocating 5% of their GDP to defense, as he demanded.

