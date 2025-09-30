Lukashenko takes offense at Zelenskyy’s words: "I considered him my son"

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reacted angrily to comments by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy about him and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying he had previously considered Zelenskyy "like a son" before the criticism.

His remarks were quoted by BelTA, Censor.NET reports.

At a meeting with CIS prime ministers, the Belarusian dictator stressed the importance of maintaining and developing economic cooperation, "especially under current conditions."

"The world is being reshaped; it is a competitive struggle, a battle. I would like us to withstand this struggle. And we can only withstand it together," he said.

Against this backdrop, Lukashenko also mentioned Zelenskyy’s reaction to his remarks about a "good peace proposal" from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I am already… As my colleague, whom I once considered my son, Volodia Zelenskyy, recently said, we ‘old men’ here with Putin are supposedly whispering in corners to harm others. Absolute nonsense," the so-called "president" of Belarus added.

Earlier, self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he wanted to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war with Russia, warning that Ukraine would "lose everything" if he refused Moscow’s terms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described it as "very difficult" to comment on the so-called Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to end the war, saying he "lives in his own world," occasionally visited by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.