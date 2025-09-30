137 combat clashes on frontline, enemy attacks most intense in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 137 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline.

Today, Russian forces carried out 31 airstrikes, dropping 55 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they launched 1,552 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,733 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy assaults since the start of the day, with fighting still ongoing. The enemy also carried out 10 airstrikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 117 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, nine of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor attempted offensive operations near the town of Kupiansk and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy assaults, while two combat engagements are still underway.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces attacked Defense Forces’ positions 13 times near Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, and towards Drobysheve, with one battle still ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults in the Siversk direction, where the enemy attempted to advance towards Yampil, Dronivka, and the area of Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces launched 13 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian troops repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions 42 times since the start of the day. Attacks were recorded near Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, and Filiia. Fighting continues in several locations. Preliminary reports indicate that 138 enemy troops were neutralized in this sector today, 82 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed five vehicles and 15 UAVs, and struck two more vehicles and five shelters used by enemy personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted 20 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske, and Novohryhorivka, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy assault near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy assaults near Plavni and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novoandrivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

