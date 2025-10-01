Romania and Ukraine plan joint drone production for NATO

Drone Industry

Romania hopes to quickly establish domestic drone production together with Ukraine for its own use and for EU and NATO member states.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said this, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

According to Țoiu, talks with Ukraine on joint UAV production began before a series of recent Russian airspace violations over NATO countries.

"We believe it is strategically important for the eastern flank to have stronger protection, particularly in the field of air defence. That is why we are working to build the necessary partnerships, for example with Ukraine, to produce defence drones in the future," she said.

The Romanian foreign minister added that Bucharest believes "in our ability to implement this quickly."

Read more: Ukraine and US to hold talks on joint drone production – media